Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, investor! We’re in the final stretch of the week with just one more day of trading to go. So let’s start it off right with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Now let’s get to those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock is flying roughly 54% higher after revealing that sales on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) more than doubled to $5.48 million in the first half of 2021.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares are soaring more than 29% as investors target the company for a short squeeze.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock is heading over 16% higher after announcing approval for debt refinancing and conditional stock buybacks.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares are recovering more than 13% after a private placement announcement hit the company yesterday.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock is climbing over 11% this morning after dipping lower on Thursday.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares are running close to 11% higher after dropping yesterday.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock is sitting more than 10% higher after announcing yesterday that it will move lap-band manufacturing to the U.S.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares are up just over 10% in pre-market trading.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock is rising more than 9% after Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jennifer Kim initiated coverage of it with an overweight rating and $30 price target.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares are up 9% as retail traders on social media take interest in the company.
10 Top Losers
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock is diving almost 25% after jumping higher yesterday on a meme stock rally.
- Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) shares are failing roughly 13% this morning, which continues its negative movement from yesterday.
- Xtant Medical Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) stock is retreating nearly 135 after running higher late yesterday.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares are pulling back more than 10% after rallying yesterday on an analyst upgrade.
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) stock is decreasing close to 9% after experiencing a short squeeze on Thursday.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares are taking an 8% beating after joining a meme stock rally recently.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock is declining over 7% after becoming a short squeeze target yesterday.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) shares are falling back more than 7% after preliminary earnings pushed the stock higher yesterday.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock is declining 7% after jumping earlier this week on positive news and interest from retail traders.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down almost 7% after surging higher yesterday.
