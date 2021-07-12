Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, trader, and I hope you had a good weekend. We’re kicking off the week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
We’re seeing a lot of movement this morning thanks to retail traders. Several stocks are rising and falling today thanks to their actions, or lack thereof.
You can check out those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock is soaring more than 45% after rocketing higher on Friday for no apparent reason.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares are running about 45% higher this morning as retail investors target the company.
- Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) stock is rising over 33% after presenting positive data from a Phase 1b study on Friday.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares are heading more than 29% higher in what appears to be another push from meme investors.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock is climbing over 25% in what appears to be another case of retail investors pumping the shares higher.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares are increasing roughly 15% as retail investors continue their short squeeze of the stock.
- Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) stock is sitting nearly 15% higher following a Tweet from Elon Musk.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares are jumping more than 11% after announcing the opening of its new U.K. headquarters.
- Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) stock is gaining over 11% despite a lack of news this morning.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares are up more than 10% after announcing a manufacturing partnership with TCI Co.
10 Top Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock is diving close to 22% after announcing a direct offering.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares are retreating more than 7% after rallying on Friday.
- Euro Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock is pulling back over 7% after running higher on Friday.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares are retreating more than 7% after rising when its IPO launched on Friday.
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) stock joins the list of those falling over 7% after being the target of a short squeeze.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares are decreasing 6% after jumping higher on Friday.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) stock is declining over 5% despite a lack of news from the company.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares are dipping more than 5%, which continues a fall that started last week.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) stock is dropping over 5% as it joins the list of companies taking a beating after a Friday rally.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down more than 5%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.