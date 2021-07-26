Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, trader! We’re getting off on the right foot this week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Chinese education stocks make up much of today’s list with many of this still falling from last regulation news.
Let’s jump right into the pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) stock is soaring more than 57% in trading this morning.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares are surging 55% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock is rising over 37% today, which continues a run from Friday.
- IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) shares are heading more than 36% higher this morning on no apparent news.
- SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) stock is seeing a nearly 21% increase this morning with the rising price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD).
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are climbing over 20% higher alongside BTC.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock is gaining more than 19% in symphony with other crypto miners this morning.
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) shares are getting an over 18% boost as BTC soars.
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) stock is experiencing a more than 17% rise thanks to the price of Bitcoin recovering.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares are up over 15% after falling on Friday.
10 Top Losers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock is taking a more than 34% beating on news that it’s no longer taking patients in a Phase 3 study due to poor interim results.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares are diving over 27% as Chinese education stocks continue to be hit by new restrictions and regulations.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock is likewise falling more than 24% for the same reason.
- KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) shares are also among those feeling the effects of China’s new policies for education companies with them dropping 24%.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock is among the Chinese education companies down today with an over 22% decline.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares are decreasing more than 21% as well due to China’s regulations.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock is joining the China drop today as it sees shares head nearly 20% lower.
- Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares are dropping over 19% as the Chinese loan company continues a recent fall.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock is dropping more than 18% alongside fellow Chinese education companies this morning.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares close out the pre-market stock movers down about 18% after seeing a Reddit rally last week.
