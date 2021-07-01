Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, investor! We’re starting the day off with a deep dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
But before that, let’s stop a look at what the biggest stock market stories were yesterday. That extra context can help investors understand today’s movement. You can find a quick wrap-up at this link.
Now let’s get into those pre-market stock movers for today!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock is rocketing more than 73% higher after announcing a new patent targeting diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
- Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) shares are soaring over 55% this morning after debuting on public markets yesterday.
- Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) stock is heading roughly 34% higher after announcing it has reopened all of its Ontario stores.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares running more than 26% higher after announcing an equity investment of $40 million from Pfizer and a licensing agreement for one of its drugs.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock is rising nearly 25%, which continues its rally from yesterday.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares are recovering over 21% after falling on Wednesday.
- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) stock is jumping more than 15% higher after announcing a drug development collaboration with Pharming Group.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are climbing over 12% higher as a Reddit rally continues.
- BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock is sitting more than 11% higher in pre-market trading today.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares are up over 11% as they continue to surge thanks to the company’s most recent earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock is diving more than 15% this morning after retail traders pumped it up yesterday.
- 1Stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares are retreating close to 14% after rallying on heavy trading Wednesday.
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock is decreasing nearly 13% after releasing data from a coronavirus vaccine study.
- Dingdong (NYSE:DDL) shares are pulling back more than 11% after gaining yesterday with its U.S. IPO having taken place earlier this week.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock is declining over 10% after running higher yesterday on new analyst coverage.
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) shares were dipping more than 7% as of this morning.
- Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) stock was heading over 7% lower this morning after releasing interim results for the first half of 2021.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares are taking a more than 7% beating this morning after rallying Wednesday on heavy trading volume.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock is falling 7% after pushing higher yesterday on clinical trial data.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) closes out the pre-market stock movers list with shares are down almost 7%, which continues its movement from yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.