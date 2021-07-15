Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Welcome back, traders! We’re taking a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday.
But before that, check out Brenden’s breakdown of the biggest stock market stories from yesterday. The extra context is nice to have for understanding why some stocks are moving today.
And with that, we’re now good to get to those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock is soaring more than 23% on a medical journal publishing results from its study showing that ATH434 is neuroprotective.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares are rising over 21% higher after announcing a partnership with Shop.com to launch Shop Live.
- Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) stock is gaining almost 21% as retail traders pump the stock.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares are heading more than 18% higher after posting preliminary results for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) stock is increasing over 17% after scheduling its earnings report for Q2 2021.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares are climbing more than 16% higher as retail investors short squeeze the company.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock is getting a 13% boost after announcing a major deal yesterday.
- S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shares are recovering over 10% after dipping lower on Wednesday.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock is running more than 8% higher as retail traders take interest in the company.
- Voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares are likewise up over 8% with retail traders discussing the stock on social media.
10 Top Losers
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock is taking a more than 13% beating after announcing a proposed stock offering yesterday.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares are falling over 11% despite recently posting positive study results.
- Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) stock is retreating more than 7% after a rally yesterday.
- Dogness (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares are pulling back over 7% after a rally Wednesday on news of its products coming to Home Depot (NSE:HD).
- Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) stock is decreasing about 7% after retail investors attempted to rally the stock yesterday.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares are declining more than 6% this morning.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock is dropping over 6% as it joins the list of companies retail traders are taking note of.
- Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) shares are losing roughly 6% of their value as the stock continues to trend lower since its IPO at the end of June.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock is retreating nearly 6% after a rally on Wednesday.
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares close out the pre-market movers list down more than 5% after taking a massive hit on Wednesday too.