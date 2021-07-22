Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning! It’s time to start off another busy day of trading with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday.
But let’s slow down for a second and get our bearings. We’ve got coverage of the biggest stock market stories from yesterday to help out with that. You can find it all at this link to get you up to speed.
Now let’s get to those pre-market stock movers for today!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Painreform (NASDAQ:PRFX) stock is rocketing more than 104% this morning as retail traders continue to pile into the company.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares are soaring over 27% following a patent in Europe assisting with artificial vision.
- Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock is surging nearly 27% higher as it continues positive movement from its breakthrough device designation announcement from the FDA.
- Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) shares are rising close to 24% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Sequential Brands (NASDAQ:SQBG) stock is running more than 23% higher after announcing a $2 million sale of 65% of its stake in DVS Footwear International.
- Sos Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares are gaining over 15% after crypto mining companies got a boost yesterday.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock is heading more than 14% higher after revealing the treatment of the first patient in the Phase 1 dose-escalation ReSPECT™-GBM clinical trial for recurrent glioblastoma.
- Autoscope Technology (NASDAQ:AATC) shares are increasing over 12% after completing its holding company reorganization.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock is jumping more than 11% this morning.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares are up over 11% in pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock is diving more than 23% on news of it increasing a public share offering.
- Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) shares are taking an over 21% beating after pricing an underwritten public offering.
- Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) stock is falling more than 16% after releasing poor earnings for the second quarter of 2021.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares are retreating over 11% after positive study results rallied it yesterday.
- Inspiremd (NASDAQ:NSPR) stock is decreasing more than 9% after a rally on Wednesday.
- Stonemor (NYSE:STON) shares are also losing over 9% of their value this morning after rallying yesterday.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock is declining more than 8% after revealing a merger agreement with Wagz.
- Twin Vee Powercats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) shares are dipping over 8% following its IPO.
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) stock is dropping more than 8% this morning.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) shares close out the pre-market stock movers down over 7% after a rally on Wednesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.