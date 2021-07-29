Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning! We’re kicking off another busy day of trading with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday.
We’re seeing a fair few companies this morning affected by earnings results for the second quarter. That includes some rising while others are falling.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock is soaring more than 45% higher this morning after releasing earnings results for Q2 2021.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares are surging nearly 23% higher following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) stock is climbing over 20% higher on positive news from collaboration partner Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF).
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares are heading close to 16% higher despite a alck of news from the company today.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock is rising more than 15% on talk that it may go private to satisfy Chinese regualtors.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares are gaining over 15% as it continues to rally from UroShield news yesterday.
- Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) stock is getting a more than 13% boost as it continues a rally that started on Wednesday.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares are increasing over 12% on news of it getting FDA clearance for Investigational New Drug applications.
- Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) stock is jumping almost 12% as its rally from yesterday continues.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares are up more than 9% on reports that it will update its business model in light of new Chinese regulations.
10 Top Losers
- Annovis Bio (NYSEAMERICAN:ANVS) stock is diving over 35% after presenting new data from two phase 2 clinical trials.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares are falling more than 11% following the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) stock is losing 8% of its value in light of its Q2 earnings results.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares are dropping about 8% on no apparent news this morning.
- Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) stock is decreasing over 7% after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares are declining 7% with the release of its Q2 2021 earnings report.
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) stock is retreating more than 6% after rallying yesterday on acquisition news.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares are dipping over 6% in trading this morning.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) stock is taking an over 6% beating after announcing a proposed public share offering.
- Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) stock closes out the pre-market stock movers pulling back around 6% after gaining on earnings news yesterday.
