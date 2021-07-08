Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, investor! We’re starting off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Meme stocks continue to be a hot topic today with several of Reddit’s favorites making it onto today’s list.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) stock is soaring more than 72% after getting upgraded to a buy rating along with a $22 price target.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) shares are rising over 34% after releasing preliminary results for its fiscal first quarter of 2022.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) stock is running more than 24% higher after becoming a recent short squeeze target.
- Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) shares are recovering over 16% after falling on Wednesday.
- SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) stock is climbing close to 13% higher after announcing FDA 510(k) clearance for its 7D Percutaneous Spine Module for minimally invasive surgery.
- GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) shares are heading nearly 11% higher after revealing preliminary results for the second quarter of 2021.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are increasing more than 8% as of this morning.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock is gaining over 8% on no apparent news this morning.
- MicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 (NYSEARCA:FNGD) are jumping more than 8% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are up almost 8% as retail traders target the company.
10 Top Losers
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock is diving more than 17% in pre-market trading this morning, which continues its fall from yesterday.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares are falling nearly 17% after seeing major declines yesterday too.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock is pulling back over 16% after rallying on Wednesday thanks to its meme stock status.
- Blonder Tongue (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) shares are retreating more than 16% after a rally yesterday on forgiveness of its CARES loan.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) stock is down almost 16% as of this writing.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are decreasing over 15% after the meme stock saw a rough day of trading yesterday.
- Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) stock is also seeing major declines of more than 14% after falling on Wednesday.
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) shares are dropping over 14% this morning.
- Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) stock is taking a more than 14% beating after announcing and increasing a bought deal offering.
- Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down close to 13% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.