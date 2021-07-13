Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, trader! Let’s get ready for another busy day of trading as we dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Now let’s get to those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock continues to soar higher this morning with shares up more than 62% thanks to retail traders.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares are up 56% thanks to traders on social media boosting it higher.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock joins the list of those continuing a rally from yesterday with shares up over 33%.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares are rising more than 23% after joining the Alibaba.com e-commerce platform.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock is heading just over 23% higher after announcing that its liquid-filled aspirin capsules are coming to Walmart (NYSE:WMT) next month.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares are recovering after seeing a dip following its IPO last week.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock is among those rallying higher today thanks to retail traders with shares up over 12%.
- AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) appears to be jumping thanks to the recent meme stock rally with shares sitting more than 10%.
- Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) stock is running 10% higher after a massive rally on Monday.
- Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) shares are up almost 10% after announcing its annual shareholder meeting will take place on Aug. 12, 2021.
10 Top Losers
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock is retreating more than 15% after jumping yesterday on a short squeeze.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares are taking an over 14% beating, which continues a decline from yesterday.
- Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) stock is falling close to 11% after announcing a public stock offering.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares are pulling back more than 10% after a short-squeeze rally yesterday.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is dropping over 8% as the meme stock continues to lose value.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares are falling more than 8% alongside other short squeezes that rallied on Monday.
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) stock is dipping over 6% after getting a small boost yesterday.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) shares are continuing to decrease with them down more than 6% this morning after announcing a share sale plan yesterday.
- Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) stock is pulling back about 6% after a merger vote sent it higher on Monday.
- GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) shares close out the list of pre-market stock movers down nearly 6% with social media chatter about the company heating up.
