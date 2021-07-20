Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning! We’re getting ready for another busy day of trading with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
But before that, check out what the stock market did yesterday. That extra context can assist in understanding why some stocks are moving the way they are today.
Now that you’re all caught up, let’s talk about those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock is soaring more than 33% following two Form 3 filings from Directors and interest from retail traders.
- GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares are climbing over 16% after announcing the launch of Budget 2021.2 by subsidiary Questica.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock is running more than 15% higher with interest from social media traders.
- Voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares are recovering over 12% after direct offering news hammered them last week.
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock is rising over 12% today as retail investors continue to take interest in the company.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares are heading 12% higher in pre-market trading today.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock is gaining more than 9% despite a lack of news this morning.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares are getting an over 9% boost after revealing cancer testing data for the first half of 2021.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock is jumping more than 8% on news that one of its drugs is coming to over 8,000 Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) stores in August.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares are up over 8% as retail traders pump it higher this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock is crashing more than 73% this morning as investors react to a poor review from the FDA for one of its drugs.
- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) shares are taking an over 38% beating this morning.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock is diving 24% after announcing an increase to a previously-announced bought deal offering.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares are pulling back more than 11% after a rally on Monday.
- Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock is retreating over 10% after rallying higher yesterday.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares are falling more than 8%, which continues its negative movement from yesterday.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock is dropping over 7%, which is a continuation of a fall that started last week.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares are dipping more than 6% this morning and have been down the last few days.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock is decreasing over 5% after seeing gains on Monday.
- IronSource (NYSE:IS) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down more than 5%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.