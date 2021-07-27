Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Greetings, trader! Join me as we dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday.
But before that, check out our overview of important stock stories from Monday. The extra context can help you understand why the market is moving the way it is today.
Now, let’s talk about those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock is rocketing more than 108% higher after announcing Brian M. Strem as its new president and CEO.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares are soaring nearly 37% on news of a potential $500 million license agreement with Organon & Co (NYSE:OGN).
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock is recovering over 27% after taking a dive on Monday.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares are climbing more than 24% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock is seeing an almost 18% increase in pre-market trading today.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares are gaining over 16% on no clear news today.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock is getting a more than 13% boost after getting $4.5 million in air pollution control orders.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) shares are jumping close to 13% higher after revealing positive results from a Phase 1b clinical trial.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) stock is heading over 12% higher this morning.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) shares are up more than 12% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP) stock is diving a more than 67% beating after filing a Form 6-K with the SEC.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares are plummeting over 21% after releasing its Q2 earnings report after-hours Monday.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock is pulling back more than 18% after a rallying yesterday.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares are retreating over 14% after running higher yesterday on cannabis regulation news.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock is taking a more than 14% beating this morning after rallying on Monday.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares are dropping over 12% despite announcing its first shipments of PainShield Plus.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) stock is decreasing about 11% in pre-market trading today.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares are declining more than 11% after cutting its outlook.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock is dipping over 11% after pushing higher on Monday.
- Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down close to 11% this morning.