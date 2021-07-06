Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Welcome back, investors, and I hope you all enjoyed the July 4th weekend! We’re getting right back into the swing of things today with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Let’s jump right into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock is rocketing more than 65% this morning after announcing a merger deal with Biosight.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares are soaring over 38% after revealing it gained more than $2.5 million in cash last week from warrant exercises.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock is rising more than 34% in pre-market trading today.
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares are heading over 33% higher after announcing a written agreement from the FDA for a Special Protocol Assessment for its Phase 3 clinical trial of Zimura to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock is climbing nearly 33% after revealing an increased stake from Ikarian Capital in an SEC filing.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares were up close to 28% as of this morning.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is gaining more than 20% as Reddit continues to favor the company.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are increasing over 16% after revealing trial results from its coronavirus vaccine being developed with Bharat Biotech.
- Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) stock is running more than 16% higher after seeing heavy trading on Friday.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares are jumping over 11% after revealing IRB approval for a Phase IIb clinical trial that will start this quarter.
10 Top Losers
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) stock is diving more than 26% after revealing plans for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) shares are falling almost 16% after China’s watchdog targeted it for national security review alongside other stocks.
- Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock is dropping over 15%, which continues its fall from Friday.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares are retreating more than 12% after running higher on Friday.
- Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) stock is taking an over 9% beating as one of its subsidiaries is being investigated by China’s watchdog group.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares are decreasing more than 8% on warnings of chip shortages.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock is seeing shares lose 8% of their value in pre-market trading this morning.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares are declining over 7% on no apparent news.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock is pulling back more than 7% after shares rallied on Friday.
- DouYu International Holdings (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares close out our pre-market stock movers list down over 7% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.