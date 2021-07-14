Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investors! We’re kicking off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
But hold on just a second. First, let’s take a look at some of the most major stock stories from yesterday. That extra context can help traders understand today’s movements. You can find that info here.
Now let’s dive into the pre-market stock movers for today!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock is soaring more than 41% higher today in what appears to be retail investors pushing it up.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares are also running over 35% higher thanks to retail traders taking an interest in them.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock is climbing more than 24% higher on news of Custodian Ventures taking out a 9.9% stake in the company.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares are sitting almost 20% higher in what is likely a short squeeze of the company.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock is heading over 15% higher as traders pile in ahead of its merger with Grace Therapeutics.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) shares are gaining over 12% this morning.
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock is rising close to 12% as retail traders discuss its potential with a low float.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares are increasing more than 9% as retail traders start up a short squeeze today.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock is jumping over 9% as it joins the list of meme stocks today.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares are up more than 8% as investors continue their short squeeze of the company.
10 Top Losers
- Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock is taking an over 22% beating after rallying yesterday on a short squeeze.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares are falling more than 18% after announcing a $28 million direct offering.
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) stock is decreasing over 16% after its public debut on Tuesday.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares are retreating nearly 16% after rallying on an acquisition deal yesterday.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) stock is pulling back more than 14% after a rally on Tuesday.
- Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) shares are declining over 13% after the SEC charged it with making misleading claims.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock is dropping more than 12% after retail traders pumped it up yesterday.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) shares are losing over 9% of their value, which continues a fall from yesterday.
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) stock is dipping close to 9% after commenting on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2022 Proposed Physician Fee Schedule Rule.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock closes out the pre-market stock movers list for Wednesday down more than 8% after retail investors short squeezed it earlier this week.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.