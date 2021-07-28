Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investor! We’re halfway through the week and still going strong with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
But don’t get too far ahead of me. Instead, take a second to reflect on what the market did yesterday. The extra context can help you understand what’s happening today.
Now, let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers for today!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock is soaring more than 30% higher as it continues a rally that started on Friday with an update on its UroShield device.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares are recovering 25% this morning after falling yesterday on several pieces of news.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock is gaining over 18% after announcing a strategic collaboration with Digihost Technology (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) to increase hash rates.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares are climbing more than 18% despite a lack of news this morning.
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) stock is heading almost 17% higher after announcing plans to acquire Precise Space-Time Technology.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares are rising 12% as investors prepare for its earnings report after markets close today.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock is pushing over 11% higher on news of it starting electric fracking work for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).
- HUTCHMED China (NASDAQ:HCM) shares are increasing more than 11% after announcing the start of a Phase II clinical trial with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN).
- Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) stock is jumping nearly 11% after announcing it facilitated 36 million fulfilled orders with Gross Transaction Value of 74.0 billion yuan.
- ElectroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares are up over 10% after announcing a new patent to treat migraines with smartphones.
10 Top Losers
- Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) stock is plunging more than 68% after cutting its dividend by 98%.
- Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) shares are diving over 30% after pricing an underwritten public offering of its stock.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock is falling more than 10% after announcing a $12.5 million private placement.
- Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) stock is retreating over 8% after a rally on Tuesday.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares are taking a nearly 8% beating after rising higher yesterday.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock is dropping more than 7% after a major rally yesterday on a couple of pieces of news.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) shares are decreasing over 7% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock is heading more than 7% lower after rallying on FDA news from a couple of days ago.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares are dipping 7% after a rallying yesterday.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) stock closes out the pre-market stock movers down close to 7%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.