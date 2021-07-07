Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, trader! Let’s get right into it today with a quick dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday.
Now, let’s talk about those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock was soaring more than 54% as of Wednesday morning.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares are climbing over 38% higher on positive data from an opioid overdose treatment study.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock is heading more than 34% higher on news it will work with Merck on a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) shares are recovering nearly 32% after falling on Tuesday.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) stock is regaining over 30% of the losses it suffered yesterday.
- Perma-Pipe International Holdings (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares are rising more than 23% in pre-market trading today.
- Blonder Tongue (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) stock is running over 19% higher after announcing the forgiveness of its CARES Act PPP Loan.
- Sequential Brands (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares are jumping more than 15% higher, which continues a rally from Tuesday.
- MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock is increasing over 12% after announcing an agreement to acquire a controlling equity interest of Zhejiang CheYi Network Technology.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares are up more than 12% as retail traders continue to boost it higher after a rally on Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock is diving close to 16% after a meme stock rally sent it higher yesterday.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares are retreating over 13% after a rally yesterday.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is pulling back over 11% after also rallying with meme stocks yesterday.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares join the list of stocks falling after recent rallies with it decreasing more than 9% this morning.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock is decreasing over 8% after a quick burst of trading late Tuesday following an interview with its Medical Director of the Dermatology Clinic for the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares are heading more than 7% lower after running higher yesterday.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock is declining nearly 7% with the most recent news being a reverse stock split at the start of this month.
- Mobil’nye Telesistemy (NYSE:MBT) shares are sitting close to 7% lower, which continues its fall from yesterday.
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) stock is dipping more than 6% after running higher on FDA agreement news Tuesday.
- Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down over 5% after a rally on Tuesday.
