3D Printing Play Nano Dimension Just Settled Into the Buy Zone

Just a year ago, the investing community wasn’t paying too much attention to Israeli 3D printing firm Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM). The trading volumes were low on NNDM stock, and so was the share price.
That changed in early 2021, possibly as a result of the meme stock mania that was in effect at the time. Unfortunately, some folks bought and sold Nano Dimension shares without really learning about the company.
Once you really start to dig into Nano Dimension and the potential size of the 3D printing market, the meme stock factor fades into the background for NNDM shares.
Through a tech enhancement and value-added acquisition, Nano Dimension is pioneering an exciting growth market. Investors can either watch from the sidelines or position themselves to capitalize on this multi-year opportunity.
NNDM Stock at a Glance
As recently as September 2020, NNDM stock was available for around $1.50 per share. An epic rally commenced soon after that, however, and the bulls never looked back.
The short sellers ran for cover as Nano Dimension shares moved higher into 2021. On Jan. 26, the stock hit $17.89, marking a 52-week high. NNDM stock retraced some of that move, but then another price bump took place in late June.
InvestorPlace contributor Thomas Niel suggested that this may have happened because Reddit traders organized a short squeeze of the stock.
It would be difficult to prove or disprove this. But Niel’s hypothesis could certainly be true, and another short squeeze could transpire at some point in the future.
As of Aug. 16, NNDM stock has pulled back to $5.71. Could this be a setup for another Reddit run?
It’s entirely possible, but investors don’t have to sit around and hope for a Reddit rescue mission. Really, just learning about the company itself should provide more than enough motivation to take a position.
Leading Through Top-Tier Tech
If there was ever a ground-floor market growth opportunity, the 3D printing market would be it. According to Decisive Market Insights, the global 3D printed electronics market is projected to reach a whopping $21.8 billion by the year 2026.
Without a doubt, Nano Dimension is preparing to innovate and even dominate in this expanding field. As evidence of this, Nano Dimension introduced its next-generation DragonFly LDM 2.0 system. This is top-tier technology for 3D printing enthusiasts and businesses alike.
The DragonFly LDM 2.0 system features “improved print quality, optimized ink utilization and smarter management for printer uptime.”
It actually took several months for the Nano Dimension research and development multidisciplinary teams to perfect this printing system.
“This great effort resulted in a product that will significantly take us one step closer to fulfilling our vision of additive manufacturing of Hi-PEDs® [high-performance electronic devices] in a cleaner, smarter, and faster way,” explained Nir Sade, Nano Dimension VP, Product Champion.
Delving into Micro-Printing
If you thought that 3D printing was already a niche field, check this out: We can get even more specific with 3D micro-printing.
Nano Dimension is delving into this area with its acquisition of NanoFabrica, which develops precise 3D-micro-printing technology.
The company renamed its manufacturing system provider and micro-printing system after the purchase was complete. Nanofabrica is now known as Nano Dimension’s Fabrica Group, while the company’s micro additively manufacturing technology printing system, Tera 250, is now called the Fabrica 2.0 3D-Additive-Micro-Manufacturing-Machine.
Fabrica 2.0 is designed to be more agile and flexible than traditional manufacturing technologies. This technology is ideal for manufacturing medical devices, micro-optics, semi-conductors, micro-sensors and more.
It’s possible to own NNDM stock in hopes of another Reddit-fueled rally. But that doesn’t have to be your focus as an investor in Nano Dimension.
Instead, you can own the shares as a high-conviction play on 3D printing and micro-printing, which have outstanding expansion potential.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
