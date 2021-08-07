7 Buffett Stocks to Buy (and Sell) if You Want to Be Like Berkshire

Short squeeze investing is fun. It keeps you on the edge of your seat. Is a play going to pop today, or later in the week? Is it going to pop at all? These questions make things more exciting, and they lead to a great payoff when they work out. But don’t misunderstand; long-term, studied investing is the most dominant and the most successful of investing methods. And there’s likely no other investor more successful at traditional investing than Warren Buffett. Naturally, when Buffett speaks, the masses listen, whether it be with words or with his portfolio. Today, investors are taking a peek into Buffett stocks to buy.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) is one of the most renowned institutions in investing. It is of the most successful and highest-rated investing bodies in the nation. As such, investors are keen on following what Berkshire Hathaway tends to flock toward.
A recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing is allowing investors a peek into what Berkshire is buying and selling off right now. The company is registering its 13-F for the second quarter with the SEC. And through this disclosure, it seems that the company is making great changes to its portfolio.
It seems as though going into the second half of 2021, Berkshire is upping its bet on consumer stocks. Meanwhile, it continues to trim the fat — that fat being bioscience, auto and drug-maker stocks. All the while, it continues to maintain its position in tech monolith Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). So, what Buffett stocks should you be betting on, and which might you want to dump? Let’s take a look.
Buffett Stocks to Buy and Sell if You Want to Invest Like Berkshire Hathaway
- Starting with what the investing giant is cutting, it looks like GM (NYSE:GM) is one of the unlucky stocks to be pared. Berkshire offloaded its holding in GM stock by over 10%, selling some 60 million shares. The Detroit-based automaker’s stock is trading lower by nearly 5%.
- It appears Berkshire doesn’t see a steady-growing future for its many bioscience plays. The institution is cutting down its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK). Berkshire sold off over 666,000 shares of MRK, representing 49% of its position. MRK is up 0.8% today.
- The entity is also chopping 10% off of its holdings in AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). The stock is trading up by about 0.5%.
- Berkshire is shedding its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by over 15%. BMY is up around 0.1% today.
- Rounding out Berkshire’s selloffs, the company exited its position in vaccine play Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) entirely.
- In terms of Buffett stocks to buy, look no further than grocery store player Kroger (NYSE:KR). Berkshire expanded its holdings in the grocery store stock by 21%. Its holdings now total nearly 62 million shares. KR stock has gained nearly 37% on the year. Today, the stock is trading up by nearly 5%.
- Finally, the company added to its position in insurance stock Aon plc (NYSE:AON). Its stake in AON stock has increased from $942 million to just over $1 billion. AON is being lifted 0.2% today.
