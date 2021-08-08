8 Great Low-Priced Stocks to Buy Under $10

In this market, it seems we’re pulled in two directions – meme stocks and big cap stocks. Low-priced stocks, at least the ones featured here, aren’t meme stocks.
These are real companies with real businesses that don’t get a lot of headlines. But they do represent real opportunities for investors looking to find stocks that will either continue to grow on their own, or at some point get purchased at a nice premium by a bigger company. In this article it’s much more about the former.
Many of the low-priced stocks here are top-flight global companies that have US listings but little coverage in the media here. That means they are well-known in their regions, but don’t get much attention in the US by individual investors. The US listing helps US institutions buy them and hold them. It also means the investors in these shares aren’t going to trade them like baseball cards.
As you’ll see, these companies are significant players in their respective global industries, yet don’t manage to grab the headlines. We’re going to change that now.
- Cemex (NYSE:CX)
- ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
- Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
- Wipro (NYSE:WIT)
- Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)
- Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)
- NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)
Low-Priced Stocks: Cemex (CX)
Almost everything that’s built today needs cement or concrete. And that’s why CX is the fifth-largest building materials company in the world.
It’s certainly not a sexy business, but it’s a fundamental business. CX is based in Mexico, which also means it has a lot of business in the US. And given its size, it’s very likely it will be part of the U.S. infrastructure package, especially in states in the Southwest.
CX may be a low-priced stock, but that isn’t reflective of its global business. It has operations in over 50 countries and brings in over $13 billion in revenue every year. This isn’t a near bankrupt theater chain or video rental store.
CX stock has a $12 billion market cap and it has gained 48% year-to-date. As the global economy improves, it will see even more gains.
This stock holds a Portfolio Grader A rating.
ICL Group (ICL)
One of the biggest trends in recent years is the new manufactured meat substitutes market. Major fast food chains around the globe have bought in and even some of the world’s top restaurants are moving beyond meat.
But that means, a greater demand for vegetables. And that demand translates to increased productivity. That’s where Israel-based ICL comes in. It’s one of the leading fertilizer companies in the world and one of Israel’s largest businesses.
Its operations are worldwide however, with a brisk trade in Europe and the North America. This is another one of the low-priced stocks that’s really a stealth global player.
ICL stock has risen 36% year-to-date and has a decent 2.3% dividend.
This stock holds a Portfolio Grader A rating.
Low-Priced Stocks: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
Looking for a big global bank that trades like a low-priced stock? Look no further. MUFG is one of the Mitsubishi Group’s keiretsu of “Three Great Houses” along with its Heavy Industries (automotive and industrial equipment) and Corporation (investment banking).
MUFG is the bank, just like the big U.S. banks. It has $776 billion in assets under management (AUM), which would put it snugly in the top 10 U.S. banks by AUM.
Japan is beginning to work more with China as China rises as a global economic force and Japan needs to grow its markets. While there’s still some way to go before both countries are in synch, Japan also has deep ties in the U.S. and European markets as well as South Korea.
MUFG has a $70 billion market cap, a 3.6% dividend and a current P/E below 8x. It’s up 21% year-to-date.
This stock holds a Portfolio Grader A rating.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)
It may not be the easiest name to pronounce for non-Portuguese speakers, but this industrial materials company is another member of this low-priced stocks list that is hardly a small company.
Founded in 1913, SID is one of the leading steelmakers in Brazil but it offers much more than just that. It mines the iron ore and tin. It also has a logistics operation that manages ports and railroads for its mining, steel and cement operations.
Brazil has been hit hard by Covid, but it’s a significant developing economy and resource for South America and beyond. When economic growth expands SID will be a big winner since its steel fuels the automotive manufacturing industry and Brazil is a big player.
SID is up 14% year-to-date and trades at a stunning current P/E below 4x.
This stock holds a Portfolio Grader A rating.
Low-Priced Stocks: Wipro (WIT)
Again, low-priced stocks don’t reflect the size of the business, especially for non-U.S. companies that trade on U.S. markets. Many other countries markets have very low-priced share prices, so even when they’re built into American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), they’re still low priced.
That’s the case for WIT, one of the top 10 employers in India. But WIT is much bigger than India. It’s a global IT player, operations and customers around the world. India has become a major outsourcer of IT consulting and development. And in a tech-driven world, these skill sets are increasingly in demand, especially as India looks to modernize. The domestic marketplace has significant opportunities.
WIT stock has gained 56% year-to-date and has a very respectable $46 billion market cap.
This stock holds a Portfolio Grader A rating.
Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL)
ENBL is the only U.S.-based company in this low-priced stocks list. And technically, it’s a limited partnership, not a corporation. That means shareholders are treated like owners and get a cut of net profits in the form of dividends, similar to real estate investment trusts (REITs).
ENBL is a pipeline company that operates in the Anadarko and Williston shale fields, moving natural gas and condensates, oil and produced water through its pipelines to storage facilities or to downstream distribution hubs. Its pipeline business is predominantly natural gas that shipped from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas operations.
The U.S. has some of the largest natural gas deposits in the world and now that export facilities are opening up, there are more opportunities to fill global demand from U.S. supplies. And natural gas is also cleaner substitute for coal. That increased demand is great news for ENBL, since it’s a smaller player in this midstream sector.
ENBL stock is up 46% year to date and it has a huge 8.6% dividend.
This stock holds a Portfolio Grader B rating.
Low-Priced Stocks: Gerdau (GGB)
This is another play on the Brazil steel industry. GGB has been around since 1901 and has significant operations around South America and also has numerous clients in North America.
It primarily is a long steel maker that converts scrap steel and iron ore into new products. Many of its products go into automotive production as well as construction materials. Both of these industries are hanging fire right now but are set to explode once this current pandemic wave slows and economic growth gets more traction.
GGB is up 9% year-to-date and it has a nearly 4% dividend, with current P/E sitting below 6x. That’s pretty attractive for company with an $8 billion market cap.
This stock holds a Portfolio Grader B rating.
NatWest Group (NWG)
You may not have heard of NWG, but there’s a better chance you’ve heard of The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS). Well, NWG operates the former RBS as well as Westminster Bank, Ulster Bank, NatWest Markets, and Coutts.
Before 2008, NWG was the second largest bank in the U.K. and Europe, as well as the fifth-largest bank in the world by market cap. Since then, it has rebuilt that business — the U.K. government still owns 54.8% of the bank — and had to deal with Brexit as well.
But the fact that the U.K. has taken such a supporting role was certainly helpful during the back and forth of Brexit. And it also means that as the bank begins to grow as the pandemic recedes, the government will begin to sell off its shares. Institutions will be happy to snap them up and drive up prices.
NWG stock has risen 28% year-to-date and has a respectable 2.8% dividend. It also has a $33 billion market cap and a current P/E below 14x.
This stock holds a Portfolio Grader B rating.
On the date of publication, Louis Navellier has positions in CX and SID in this article. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.