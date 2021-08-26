A Sneak Peek at Tomorrow’s Growth Investor September Monthly Issue

August was certainly a wild month for the stock market! The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average notched new highs, which were shortly followed by big selloffs. However, the selling always came on light volume, which is why I was never worried.
The stock market aside, we are living in a very chaotic world right now, as the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan and the spreading COVID-19 Delta variant continue to dominate the news. But as tragic as these recent events have been, there are some positives amidst the chaos.
So, in today’s Market360 article, I’d like to share two big positives with you: the U.S. economy and ultralow interest rate environment.
The Conference Board now anticipates that the U.S. economy will grow at a 6% annual rate in 2021. Even more impressive, The Wall Street Journal recently reported that U.S. GDP increased 12.2% year-over-year in the second quarter, versus China’s 7.9% GDP growth. The massive order backlog due to supply chain glitches effectively ensures that the U.S. economy will grow at a 6% annual pace this year. Robust job growth and new consumers are also expected to boost retail sales and serve as the powerful one-two punch to support GDP growth.
In addition, Treasury yields remain ultralow. When Kabul, Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in mid-August, the 10-year Treasury yield dropped back below 1.25%. The ongoing chaos around the world is likely to help keep U.S. rates low for the foreseeable future, despite the financial media proclaiming that the Federal Reserve will start to curtail its quantitative easing. As we’ve discussed, the Fed may announce tapering at its September or December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, but I don’t look for the tapering to actually happen until 2022.
Of course, the Fed’s easy monetary policy has created an inflation bubble. But we should see inflation ease up a bit in the fall, especially as demand for crude oil and natural gas ebbs with cooler temperatures across much of the U.S. Unfortunately, much of the wholesale inflation is here to stay.
In addition, I will be releasing two brand-new fundamentally superior buys that make solid-state batteries, which positions them well to be some of the biggest winners of the shift to electric vehicles (EVs). Most of the current EVs primarily use lithium-ion batteries, which require lithium, nickel and cobalt. But there’s an acute battery shortage due to the lack of battery factories, as well as the high prices for nickel and cobalt.
Add in the global semiconductor shortage, and EV production has been curtailed dramatically. In fact, the deliveries of the Mexican-made Ford (NYSE:F) Mach-e has already been postponed, and General Motors (NYSE:GM) is in the midst of a massive and expensive recall of all the batteries in the Bolt EV. In other words, unless new battery technologies are utilized, the Biden administration’s 50% goal by 2030 is just a pipe dream.
Some companies, though, are turning to other alternatives. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), for example, recently turned to the Chinese company CATL for iron-phosphate batteries for its upcoming EV. Iron-phosphate batteries are anticipated to be safer, as they are less fire prone, and they can better accommodate fast charging.
Now, the patent on CATL’s iron-phosphate batteries expires in 2022, so the big Korean battery manufacturers like LG Chem and SK Innovation could start making their own iron-phosphate batteries in the very near future. Apple even sent a team to South Korea recently to line up suppliers for its EV, which will likely be built by Canada’s Magna International (NYSE:MGA). Magna currently makes the Jaguar iPace SUV in Austria.
Solid-state batteries are also in the mix now. Solid-state batteries offer greater range due to higher energy density, as well as faster charging and safer operation. At the recent Pebble Beach car show, Audi introduced its next super EV, the Skysphere Concept. The EV is likely to use solid-state batteries from QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). Audi is also expected to soon announce its Grandsphere flagship and versatile Urbansphere concept EVs.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
General Motors (GM)
