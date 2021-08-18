A Wave of 30X Returns Coming

Join us for a special live event tonight with Luke Lango and Louis Navellier… seven tech sectors poised to create 30X winners… a deeper dive into virtual and augmented reality
In yesterday’s Digest, we highlighted the elevated valuations of today’s stock market, with a sobering takeaway…
From current levels, generating wealth in the stock market over the next decade could be challenging.
Our macro specialist, Eric Fry, illustrated this with a historical study. After pointing out that the S&P 500 has been trading at a price-to-earnings ratio (PE) of 28, and more recently, 27, all year, Eric noted:
Since 1953, the S&P 500 has traded above 27 times earnings only 3% of the time. The average 10-year returns from those lofty levels was minus 8%.
The episodes above 28 times earnings delivered 10-year returns of minus 15%… without one single positive outcome…
Now, we quickly pointed out that this doesn’t mean “sell all your stocks today.”
But it absolutely means that it’s time to become far more selective with the stocks you own.
In short, if you want to be a successful buy-and-hold investor this decade, you need to align your portfolio with the trends that will reshape our world in the coming years… the trends that will flourish despite market crashes, economic slowdowns, or geopolitical headwinds.
In other words, one of the best ways to play portfolio defense is by having an incredibly strong offense.
***Tonight, there’s a special live event at 7 PM ET that can help you develop your “offense”
Called the 1 to 30 Wealth Summit, the event features investment prodigy, Luke Lango, along with investment legend, Louis Navellier.
The name “1 to 30” comes from Luke and Louis’ ironclad conviction that today, technological breakthroughs are creating the opportunity for investors to make 30-times their money in specific, high-growth stocks.
To be clear, a 1-to-30 return turns $10,000 into $300,000.
For most of us, that’s life-changing wealth-creation…or at least a massive easing of worries over a child’s tuition, medical bills, or retirement.
Tonight, Luke and Louis will be diving into seven sectors they believe will create 1-to-30 stocks…
Quantum computing, the space economy, distributed energy storage, artificial intelligence, virtual/augmented reality and 3D imaging, automated warehouse technology, and 3D printing.
Best of all, they’ll be giving away the name and ticker of a stock they believe will be a 30X winner. So, you’ll walk away from tonight with heavy-duty “offense” stock ready to go.
In today’s Digest, let’s look at one of these 1-to-30 sectors – the virtual/augmented reality and 3D imaging. I’ve chosen this because it’s going to have a profound impact on your day-to-day life, and it’s right around the corner.
So, make sure to join Luke and Louis tonight for a deep dive into these seven opportunities. In the meantime, let’s look at the technology that will soon transform how you see the world.
***The VR/AR revolution is about to begin
Want to know Facebook’s next hardware launch?
It’s going to be the long-awaited Ray-Ban “smart glasses.”
There’s also going to be Apple Glass…
Cutting-edge products like these will help usher in the age of augmented reality (AR).
But keep in mind, this is just one part of it. With other hardware vision devices, we’ll also be welcoming the era of virtual reality (VR).
To make sure we’re all on the same page, with VR, you’re basically entering another world. VR headsets completely take over your vision and submerge you into an artificial environment. The LCD or OLED panels inside a pair of VR goggles are refracted by the lenses to completely fill your field of vision with whatever is being displayed.
With augmented reality, your vision isn’t so much replaced by the glasses, but is rather enhanced by them.
AR glasses are transparent, allowing a person to see everything directly in front of them – in the real world. The difference is that AR-displays then overlay data into your field of vision in real time.
Here’s a photo that Luke provided illustrating how AR glasses will help you find directions about town…
While AR and VR have their respective place, time, and purpose, they both are going to change how we do life.
Here’s Luke with more:
The applications of this AR/VR technology breakthrough are endless.
You and I will be able to do away with computer screens and televisions, because those are constructs of a 2D, visually constrained world.
In tomorrow’s 3D-enabled VR world, we can project HD screens onto any surface of our choosing with smart glasses or headsets…
Doctors will be able to do away with all those scans and charts because those, too, are constructs of a visually constrained world. In tomorrow’s VR world, doctors will be able to see a 3D diagram of every bone and artery overlaid onto a patient’s body in real-time…
Shoppers will be able to forget those often-deceptive pictures of clothing items online that don’t give you any perspective of fit. In tomorrow’s 3D-enabled VR world, shoppers will be able to see a 3D representation of every clothing item on their own bodies before they order it online…
That’s the future.
And it’s a future coming to our world, very soon.
***Facebook and Apple aren’t the only major players jumping into this space
Luke points out how Microsoft has its own AR headset, dubbed the HoloLens. It’s a very high-quality, very expensive AR headset used mostly for commercial applications.
Amazon has the Echo Frames. These are engineered to capture the functionality of Alexa in a pair of glasses.
There’s also Snap with its Spectacles. Luke calls these the “cool kids” version of AR smart glasses.
They integrate seamlessly with the Snap app – which Lukes believes is one of the most advanced AR software apps on the planet.
***As big as the iPhone
Most investors don’t understand the scope of what’s coming. We’re going to use this technology every day, and in countless situations. And in doing so, it’s going to create 1-to-30 winners.
Back to Luke:
Folks… the writing is on the wall.
We are just a few years away from AR/VR technology coming to the masses.
This will be as big as when Microsoft and Apple unveiled consumer desktops in the 1990s, or as when the iPhone rolled out in 2007.
The introduction of affordable, accessible, and portable AR/VR consumer hardware will change the world as know it… from the way we shop, to the way we travel, to the way we view apartments, hotel rooms, and houses.
By the way, none of this is hyperbolic exaggeration. If you want the biggest piece of evidence that this is going to be enormous, just look at the Metaverse, which we’ve profiled several times in the Digest.
In short, the metaverse is a virtual, 3D world where you, through an avatar, socialize, work, play, create, and basically…exist.
It’s going to be so impactful on our society that Facebook’s founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said he’s going to change Facebook from being a social-media company to a “metaverse company.”
Think about the significance of that.
The most important social media company in the world is going to reposition its entire identity and strategy because of this one technological creation.
At tonight’s 1 to 30 Wealth Summit, Luke and Louis will be discussing a new portfolio of seven stocks. Each one represents the next generation of tech “super winners” from the sectors highlighted at the top of this Digest.
Luke calls it a portfolio filled with “the next Tesla,” “the next Amazon,” “the next Facebook,” and the next wave of tech superpowers.
If you’re looking to align your portfolio with the most dominant, world-shaping technology trends of the 2020s, then tonight’s event is a can’t-miss. Just click here to reserve your seat.
Here’s Luke with the final word:
Bottom line: A wave of change is coming. It’s going to create wealth like nothing we’ve ever seen. And if you want to take part, you need to be there tonight at 7 p.m. ET to understand what’s happening.
