Audius Price Predictions: How High Can a TikTok Deal Take the AUDIO Crypto?

For investors seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, a range of options are available today. Increasingly, crypto investors are looking for the “next big thing.” Indeed, interest in smaller tokens such as Audius (CCC:AUDIO-USD) has driven investors to consider what the expert Audius price predictions suggest for AUDIO crypto over the medium term.
Indeed, AUDIO crypto is one of the smaller cap cryptocurrencies, with a market capitalization around $1.2 billion at the time of writing. It’s always funny to say “small cap” when talking about billion-dollar-plus cryptocurrencies, but this is the age we now live in.
Audius is a music-streaming platform that is based on the Solana (CCC:SOL1-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchains. This platform has become increasingly viewed as an innovative way for music streamers to attract broader audiences. Indeed, a recent partnership with TikTok to stream the video-sharing application’s new “TikTok Sounds” library is being viewed positively by investors. Any sort of real world application for crypto/blockchain technologies is a good thing. And in this regard, Audius seemingly has a lot to offer.
Accordingly, it’s no surprise to see AUDIO more than 120% higher on a week-to-date basis. Of course, cryptocurrencies are surging once again, so perhaps this rise was somewhat expected. However, AUDIO has moved much higher than many of its larger-cap peers, largely on this news.
With this context, let’s take a look at what the experts believe the outlook is for AUDIO crypto from here.
Audius Price Predictions
For reference, AUDIO currently trades at $3.05 at the time of writing.
- InvestingCube recently called a near-term $2.50 price target for AUDIO. It turns out this site’s estimates were more on the conservative side, with today’s price action bringing this token well above these levels.
- WalletInvestor has been a bit more bullish. This site lists one-year and five-year price targets of $3.30 and $10.01, respectively, for AUDIO.
- Similarly, Gov.Capital suggests one-year and five-year price targets of $3.80 and $11.75, respectively, for AUDIO.
- DigitalCoinPrice lists an August 2025 price target of $10.15 for AUDIO.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.