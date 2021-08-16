Tech Millionaires Reveal All

On August 18, tech millionaire Luke Lango and Wall Street icon Louis Navellier will reveal the secret blueprint for hitting the FAST-FORWARD button on your financial future. Reserve your seat at the 1 to 30 Wealth Summit now!

Wed, August 18 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here, Free

Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Predictions: How High Can a Coinbase Listing Take the AXS Crypto?

Here's where the experts think AXS crypto is headed from here

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Aug 16, 2021, 1:59 pm EDT

Among the lesser known, but more intriguing, cryptocurrency opportunities on the market today is Axie Infinity (CCC:AXS-USD). Investors considering AXS crypto are increasingly looking at Axie Infinity (AXS) price predictions. After all, knowing where a particular cryptocurrency is headed is always a good idea.

A close-up shot of the concept for a cryptocurrency exchange page.
Source: PixieMe / Shutterstock.com

Of course, investors should take price predictions with a grain of salt. However, seeing how strong the rally has been in crypto of late, it’s hard to ignore some of the big expectations experts are placing on smaller cap tokens. Currently, AXS crypto has a market cap of just over $4 billion at the time of writing. This is also a cryptocurrency that’s been making strong moves in recent days. Indeed, AXS is up more than 50% over the past week alone.

Part of this recent rise has to do with Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) recent addition of AXS on its trading platform. We’ve all seen what the “Coinbase effect” can do for various cryptocurrencies. Increased liquidity and the ability to buy and sell any token freely tends to positively impact prices.

Accordingly, investors intrigued by the recent price action in AXS may want to know how much higher this cryptocurrency can go. Let’s see what the experts think.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Predictions

For reference, AXS currently trades at $67.47 per token, at the time of writing.

  • WalletInvestor suggests AXS could hit $109.75 in one year and $273.72 in five years.
  • CoinQuora is among the more bearish of sites, listing a bull price of $50 per token and a bearish target of $28 for AXS.
  • Gov.Capital thinks AXS has the potential to reach $56.37 in one year and $220.21 in five years.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/08/axie-infinity-axs-price-predictions-how-high-can-a-coinbase-listing-take-the-axs-crypto/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC