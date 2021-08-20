Bitcoin News Today: 5 Biggest BTC Headlines for Crypto Investors on Friday

Like many other cryptocurrencies, 2021 has been a wild ride for Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). And there has been plenty of Bitcoin news along the way making the crypto very volatile.
After hitting all-time highs earlier in the year above $60,000, Bitcoin took a bit of a beating during the past three months. Since mid-July, though, the crypto has been crawling out of its lows — up more than 60% since July 19. And in the past year, Bitcoin is up 303%.
There has been plenty of news all around the crypto space that has driven Bitcoin higher throughout the year. And lately, a few headlines have also proven to be important to the price of the token.
What’s some of the latest Bitcoin news investors to know? Let’s take a closer look.
Bitcoin News Making Headlines
- Tougher Rules Are Coming For Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies. Here’s What To Know: Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler recently “denounced the lack of transparency and clear regulations [in the crypto space], and promised the commission will take action to protect investors, which is a key part of the agency’s mission.”
- Second-largest U.S. mortgage lender will accept payment in bitcoin: United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE:UWMC), which went public back in January via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, “announced plans this week to accept cryptocurrency for home loans, in an apparent first for the national mortgage industry.”
- Money Managers Race to Launch First U.S. Bitcoin ETF After SEC Signal: A handful of asset managers are racing to create the first U.S. bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) right now, including ProShares, Invesco and VanEck. This is because earlier this month, Gensler said he “would be receptive to ETFs that will trade in bitcoin futures rather than cryptocurrency itself as long as they follow stricter rules usually reserved for mutual funds.”
- Pistons’ Cade Cunningham’s latest endorsement to pay him in Bitcoin: The top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is also making Bitcoin news. Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham current contract with the team is for $10 million. However, he also signed an endorsement deal with BlockFi — a financial-services company that deals in cryptocurrency — that will “pay the 19-year-old his endorsement signing bonus in Bitcoin in BlockFi account.”
- Bitcoin for everyone: Missouri mayor wants to give each resident $1,000 in cryptocurrency: Jayson Stewart, mayor of Cool Valley, Missouri, recently said that he is “raising funds to give each of the town’s roughly 1500 inhabitants a piece of [Bitcoin].”
The price of Bitcoin was up about 6% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.