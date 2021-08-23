Bitcoin Price Prediction for 2021: Crypto Bull Sees BTC Blasting Past $100K by Year-End

The price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) for 2021 is on the rise and one major name in the space has a prediction that crypto lovers are going to love.
Anthony Pompliano appeared during a segment of CNBC’s SquakBox this morning where he discussed his Bitcoin price prediction for 2021. He believes that the crypto is set to rise to $100,000 by the end of the year.
Here’s what Pompliano said during his SquakBox interview.
“Since 2019 I’ve continued to say $100,000 by the end of 2021. You know, I’m sticking with that as kind of a public price target, but it would not surprise me for us to see much, much higher than that before the end of the year.
The idea of Bitcoin jumping to at least $100,000 by the time 2021 comes to an end is surely something that crypto lovers want to see. After all, it’s been a rough year with BTC dropping to nearly $29,000 just last month. However, the crypto has recovered since then and was trading at around $50,000 as of this writing.
Lyn Alden, the founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, also has a $100,000 Bitcoin price prediction but not for 2021. Instead, she believes that the crypto will make it to that price by the end of the following year. While that’s a longer wait than what Pompliano predicts, it’s still a prediction that BTC is going to double in value from its current price.
BTC was up 1.5% over a 24-hour period as of this writing and is up 70.4% since the start of the year.
