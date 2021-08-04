BYSI Stock: The Huge Cancer News Sending BeyondSpring Skyrocketing Today

Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock are taking off on Wednesday following an important update regarding the firm’s lung cancer treatment.
The pharmaceutical company announced that its drug plinabulin met the primary and key secondary endpoints during a registrational trial. According to the release, plinabulin “is a first-in-class, selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), which is a potent antigen presenting cell (APC) inducer.” This is major news for both the fight against lung cancer and BYSI stock.
The phase-3 trial was a “randomized, single blind to patients, active controlled, global trial that enrolled 559 patients.” BeyondSpring also clarified that plinabulin met the primary endpoint of increasing overall survival and met secondary endpoints including improvement of overall response rates, progression-free survival, 24- and 36-month overall survival rates and significantly reduced incidence of Grade 4 neutropenia.
Dr. Ramon Mohanlal, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development of BeyondSpring, said in part:
“The success of the DUBLIN-3 study represents proof-of-concept of plinabulin’s immune-enhancing mechanism of action that is complimentary to that of checkpoint inhibitors, and which is the rationale for it to be combined as triple IO combinations in multiple tumor indications. These programs are already in Phase 1/2 stage and preliminary positive results were reported at ASCO 2021.”
BYSI stock was up 154% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
