Cardano Price Predictions: How High Can New Upgrades Take the ADA Crypto?

Cryptocurrency investors have seen quite a bit of volatility of late. Indeed, for investors in Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD), most of the volatility of late has been to the upside. However, many investors may be curious as to what the Cardano price predictions are moving forward. After all, when the crypto sector runs, it can run fast.
Today, investors in ADA are seeing gains of more than 7% over the past 24 hours at the time of writing. This capital appreciation appears to be the result of an imminent upgrade to the Cardano ecosystem. This upgrade, codenamed “Alonzo Purple” is set to launch shortly. Investors in Cardano seem to like the public testate behind this update. This will allow for the testing of smart contract integration into the Cardano network. Currently, 150 developers are expected to be involved in this hard fork event.
With all this excitement brewing around Cardano, investors may wonder where the experts think ADA is headed from here. Let’s dive into some of the price predictions for intrigued investors.
Cardano Price Predictions
For reference, ADA currently trades at $1.59 per token, at the time of writing.
- FxStreet predicts ADA could test the June 3 high of $1.89 in the near term, should momentum build from the golden cross seen on the technical charts.
- WalletInvestor has a one-year and five-year forecast of $3.09 and $9.77, respectively, for ADA.
- CoinPriceForecast suggests 2021 and 2026 ADA year-end price targets of $1.96 and $4.71, respectively.
- Additionally, an intriguing Medium post suggests Cardano could hit $5 this year and $10 by 2025, in the right conditions.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.