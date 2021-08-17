Cathie Wood Stocks: What Names Is ARK Invest CEO Buying Now?

Cathie Wood continues to pick up stocks through her ARK Invest ETFs and we’re taking a look at some of their top investments for Tuesday.
Let’s jump right into those investments below.
- Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) starts us off with ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) picking up 448,607 shares.
- Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) is next with Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) acquiring 113,686 shares of Z stock.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was a major interest for Cathie Wood with ARKF, ARKK, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW), and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) each buying shares of the stock. ARKF bought 375,968 shares, ARKK bought 1,086,826 shares, ARKW bought 1,051,051 shares and ARKX bought 61,624 shares.
- Quantum-SI (NASDAQ:QSI) takes a spot on the list with ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) buying 1,210,607 shares.
- Stoneco (NASDAQ:STNE) finishes us off today with ARKF buying a total of 353,803 shares.
These are far from the only stocks that Cathie Wood invested in via her ARK Invest ETFs. Investors that want to see the full spread of her investments can follow this link!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.