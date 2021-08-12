Chiliz Price Predictions: How High Can Lionel Messi Kick the CHZ Crypto?

Lionel Messi’s departure from FC Barcelona is one of the most heartbreaking moves in the history of professional sports. The Argentine’s history with the club eclipsed two decades this year, just as he left for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. The moment might be bittersweet for sports fans, but it is ushering in a very neat opportunity for the Chiliz (CCC:CHZ-USD) token. Now, investors are seeking out Chiliz price predictions.
Messi’s new club is taking an innovative approach to paying its new star’s salary. Indeed, as a part of Messi’s sign-on bonus, the forward is receiving a wealth of Chiliz fan tokens, according to the team. While the exact number is unknown, the club says he received a “large number” of the crypto tokens. Of course, this is all due to Paris Saint-Germain’s status as a marketing partner with Socios.com.
Socios is a fan engagement site, aimed at bridging the gap between fans and the sports teams they love. The site has partnerships not only in PSG, but in Messi’s old club, FC Barcelona, as well as Italian club Juventus, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and a newly announced partnership with the Sacramento Kings. Socios is powered by CHZ, which fans can use to vote on minor changes for the team, like uniform designs, or to buy tickets.
Chiliz Price Predictions: Can Messi News Carry CHZ to New Heights?
Chiliz has been chasing down its all time high of 89 cents ever since mid-April. It currently rests at 34 cents per token, after the Messi news brought gains of nearly 4% to the crypto. It continues to benefit from rapidly increasing trade volume; the token is trading at 80% higher volume than usual today.
Can Chiliz reach these heights once more? Let’s take a look at some Chiliz price predictions and see what analysts think:
- WalletInvestor believes CHZ will see near-100% gains over the next year. The outlet forecasts a value of 63 cents for the crypto by August of 2022.
- The Economy Forecast Agency sees very slow and slight gains for the crypto through the end of the year. The outlets predicts CHZ to close out 2021 with a value of just 40 cents.
- CoinPriceForecast says Chiliz is on track to finish the year out at 50 cents per token.
- Gov Capital thinks Chiliz will be knocking on the door of its all-time high in 12 months’ time. The outlet says the token will hit 82 cents by August of next year.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.