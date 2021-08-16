DOGEFACTS: What Investors Are Saying About Dogecoin as DOGE Rallies Today

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is on the rise Monday as investors in the cryptocurrency take to social media to share their hype about the rise with the hashtag #DOGEFACTS.
Dogecoin is currently hovering around the 32 cent price range as of this morning. That’s a nice little boost that has it up more than 9% over a 24-hour period. It’s also worth pointing out that DOGE has seen a roughly 7,134% increase since the start of the year.
So what do DOGE lovers have to say about the rally today? Let’s check in on the #DOGEFACTS hashtag below to see what has traders so excited.
#DOGEFACTS Twitter Talk
I don't shill Doge. I shill the prods & services of my companies. Where we allow people to pay in ANY crypto, 95% of the sales are in DOGE. Customers CHOOSE to use DOGE. We can argue everything and anything re BTC, but right now DOGE is the people's way to pay. #DOGEFACTS https://t.co/59HbSIWh8w
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 15, 2021
this is a good tweet https://t.co/CWkVXivLKK
— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 15, 2021
Even doubters will believe in #dogecoin
— SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) August 15, 2021
Feeling like #dogecoin is going parabolic soon! #DOGEFACTS #dogearmy
— 🚀Nicholas🚀 (@Nichola48036181) August 15, 2021
#DOGEFACTS #DOGECOIN pic.twitter.com/srSeeuurlL
— Doge Cuban (not the real Mark Cuban) (@DogecoinCuban) August 15, 2021
Of course, there are more crypto options out there than just DOGE to consider.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.