#DOGEFACTS: What Investors Are Saying About Dogecoin as DOGE Rallies Today

DOGE is jumping thanks to Mark Cuban

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Aug 16, 2021, 10:11 am EDT

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is on the rise Monday as investors in the cryptocurrency take to social media to share their hype about the rise with the hashtag #DOGEFACTS.

Doge riding a rocket to the moon.

Source: Margaret Jung/Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin is currently hovering around the 32 cent price range as of this morning. That’s a nice little boost that has it up more than 9% over a 24-hour period. It’s also worth pointing out that DOGE has seen a roughly 7,134% increase since the start of the year.

So what do DOGE lovers have to say about the rally today? Let’s check in on the #DOGEFACTS hashtag below to see what has traders so excited.

#DOGEFACTS Twitter Talk

Of course, there are more crypto options out there than just DOGE to consider.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

