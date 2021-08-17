Ergo Crypto Price Predictions: How High Can the ERG Crypto Go in 2021?

One of the smaller cap cryptocurrencies gaining a lot of attention of late is Ergo (CCC:ERG-USD). Indeed, a range of Ergo crypto price predictions have materialized, as investors try to gauge how high the ERG crypto could go.
Indeed, Ergo’s blockchain protocol is one that has garnered attention of late for a number of reasons. Investors seem to like the DeFi functionality of Ergo, alongside the ability for users to build smart contracts on this blockchain. This aspect of Ergo’s network in some ways resembles its larger cryptocurrency peer Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). That said, unlike Ethereum, Ergo doesn’t charge transaction fees for those hosting dApps. This has become a key point of differentiation investors seem to like.
However, Ergo’s proof-of-work mining model resembles that of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) more closely. Accordingly, investors seem to like the mix of models with Ergo. This cryptocurrency appears to provide an enticing mix of some of the biggest and best crypto options out there. Accordingly, for those looking for the “next big thing,” Ergo has gained a lot of attention.
Let’s dive into where the experts think ERG is headed.
Ergo Crypto Price Predictions
For reference, ERG currently trades at $11.85 per token, at the time of writing.
- WalletInvestor puts forward one-year and five-year price targets of $24.08 and $71.64, respectively, on ERG.
- Similarly, Gov.Capital has one-year and five-year price targets of $30.30 and $158.59, respectively, for this cryptocurrency.
- DigitalCoinPrice lists 2021, 2025 and 2028 price targets of $17.49, $36.16 and $54.53, respectively, for ERG.
