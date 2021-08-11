IoTeX Price Predictions: How High Can a Coinbase Listing Take the IOTX Crypto?

One of the cryptocurrencies that is leading today’s gains happens to be IoTeX (CCC:IOTX-USD). For investors in IOTX crypto, perhaps today’s moves aren’t surprising. However, for those looking at IOTX from the outside, gaining some perspective into what the expert IoTeX price predictions are may be useful.
We’ll get to those in a moment.
However, the big news driving IOTX today is the announced listing of this “small” cap cryptocurrency on Coinbase Pro. We’ve seen the “Coinbase effect” in full view with so many of IoTeX’s peers. However, for smaller cryptocurrencies with more niche followings, having a broader investor base can be a very good thing. Liquidity matters with any investment, and investors like to own things they know they can sell at a decent price.
Accordingly, investors in IOTX may be intrigued to know what the experts think of this token. Let’s dive into some expert price predictions for this up-and-coming cryptocurrency.
IoTeX Price Predictions
For reference, IOTX currently trades at $0.09 per token, at the time of writing.
- CoinQuora lists a relatively conservative 2021 price target of $0.11 for IOTX.
- WalletInvestor predicts IOTX could hit $0.05 and $0.13 in one and five years, respectively.
- RepublicWorld lists similar price targets, with a one-year and five-year price target of $0.044 and $0.157, respectively.
- Gov.capital also follows suit. Accordingly, this site lists a one-year and five-year target price of $0.044 and $0.137, respectively, for IOTX.
