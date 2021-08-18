Midday Market Update: The 10 Most Active Stocks Today

Welcome back, trader! We’re checking back in on the state of the stock market today with a midday update. This time around we’re diving into the most active stocks for Wednesday.
But before that, consider going over this morning’s pre-market stock movers. It’s also interesting to see what’s changed in just a few hours when it comes to the top stocks.
Now let’s get into that midday market update!
Midday Market Update: Most Active Stocks
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock starts us off with more than 35 million shares on the move today. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is 26.9 million shares.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is up next with over 34 million shares changing hands. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of around 171.6 million shares.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock joins the list with some 33 million shares traded today. This is quickly approaching its daily average trading volume of 43.5 million shares.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock takes its spot on the list with around 31 million shares moving today. The tech company’s daily average trading volume is 77.7 million shares.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is seeing some 30 million units change hands as of this writing. That’s still well under its daily average trading volume of 58.4 million shares.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is next as more than 23 million shares trade. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is 58.4 million shares.
- Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) stock is on the move with some 23 million shares changing hands. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of 15.6 million shares.
- Ford (NYSE:F) stock is our next entry with over 21 million shares moving today. The company’s daily average trading volume is a far way off at 79.9 million shares.
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) takes its spot on the most active stocks list with more than 21 million shares trading. The company’s daily average trading volume is roughly double that at 46.3 million shares.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock closes out our midday market update with around 20 million units moving. That’s almost to its daily average trading volume of 24.5 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.