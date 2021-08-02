Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Is Growth and Value Dream Investment

Bill Ackman threw a monkey wrench into the SPAC world with the June 2021 announcement that his Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) would acquire a 10% stake in Universal Music Group (UMG). The deal is essentially a stock purchase and not a merger or company acquisition.
Even worse (or better), PSTH did not acquire a cloud-based robotic software automation blockchain artificial intelligence quantum computing company. It invested in Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Bob Dylan. (the times, they are a-changin’ …)
UMG appears to be a Bill Ackman stock, as he one of the most high profile value and activist investors out there. It is a high-quality, well-managed business with growing and predictable cash flows. Currently UMG is 80% owned by French conglomerate Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and 20% owned by Tencent Holdings (OTCMTS:TCEHY). The company expects to go public in the fall of 2021.
PSTH’s press release on the deal provides an even more detailed list of positive attributes of UMG, including:
- Massive and growing total addressable market. Everyone loves music!
- Global consumer adoption of streaming will generate many years of high growth
- Irreplaceable owned IP and must‐have content
- Predictable, recurring revenue streams that require minimal capital despite high growth
- Significant fixed‐cost expense base allowing for long‐term margin expansion
- Minimal financial leverage (<1x Net debt / EBITDA)
Cash-Rich SPAC Supports PSTH Stock
PSTH stock is backed by the original $4 billion cash from the SPAC IPO but was also able to add $1.6 billion from forward purchase agreements enacted with Ackman’s core hedge fund organization, Pershing Square Funds.
Approximately $4.16 billion of that total will go toward a 10% stake in UMG and subsequent to the IPO in the fall, new UMG shares will be distributed to PSTH shareholders. This is will be on a pro-rata basis based on the cash used, so therefore, current PSTH stock holders will also retain a smaller holding in the SPAC that holds the remaining $1.5 billion in cash (about $5.25 value per share).
There is a third component for PSTH shareholders. They will also receive rights to buy shares in a newly formed Special Purpose Acquisition Rights Company (SPARC). As the company describes it:
“One SPAR will be distributed for each share of PSTH Class A common stock outstanding on the record date shortly following the completion of the Redemption Tender Offer and Warrant Exchange Offer. Assuming all SPARs are exercised, SPARC will raise $5.6 billion of cash from SPAR holders. SPARC is expected to enter into forward purchase agreements with affiliates of the Pershing Square Funds, SPARC’s sponsor, for a minimum investment of $1 billion, and up to $5 billion, subject to increase with SPARC’s board consent.”
This seems almost too good a deal as current PSTH stock investors get shares in a fantastic quality business but also retain options on Bill Ackman’s legendary investment acumen in his next deals.
A Thoroughly Modern Label
UMG is one of the big three global music conglomerates with the other two being Sony Music and Warner Music Group. In 2019, Fast Company named UMG the most innovative music company and listed them among the Top 50 innovative companies in the world. “Amid the music industry’s digital transformation, Universal is redefining what a modern label should look like,” the magazine wrote. UMG has a history dating back to 1934 and today boasts revenues exceeding $4.5 billion.
Streaming and subscription revenues now represent 52% of revenues compared to 13% being derived from physical sales such as CDs. According to company sources, operating income has grown at a 20%+ growth rate for the past five years.
Although there was a scary time period between roughly the early-2000’s to the mid 2000’s where physical sales were declining at such at fast rate and streaming and subscription models had not reached critical scale and the industry was in secular decline. But since 2014, recorded music industry revenue has gone nowhere but up.
The Ackman Effect
Investors (traders) nowadays focus way too much on themes, memes and charts. It’s not a bad way to make money in raging bull markets, but for investors and companies to survive over a complete market cycle, it still boils down to people. This means savvy investors who have been through these cycles and corporate management who understand that a long-term time horizon matters and not just short-term stock boosterism to make a quick buck.
Bill Ackman often gets mis-characterized as a traditional “activist” investor where in reality he is a pure value investor. Principles such as focusing on what you’re paying for a company versus what its worth — as well identifying reasonably predictable cash flows in a business — have served him well.
Going against the grain and being a contrarian has also been a factor in his investing style (to wit, his current use of a SPAC). Lastly, focusing on avoiding permanent loss of capital as opposed to rapid and extraordinary short-term gains will pay off in the next downturn.
A quote from a recent Wall Street Journal article also helps explain what Pershing Square does:
“I call them happy deals, not hostile deals…Unsolicited, I think, is a little more gentlemanly. I think it’s also more accurate.’ And while he’s at it, he’d rather people didn’t call Pershing Square a hedge fund. He would prefer ‘investment holding company.’ “When people think hedge fund, they think highly levered, short-term trading-oriented, you know, arbitragers, where we are very different from that,’ he said. Pershing Square is ‘really much more similar to Berkshire Hathaway.”
Even with the stock market at all-time highs, PSTH stock may be one of the best long-term investment opportunities we’ve seen in years.
On the date of publication, Tom Kerr did not hold a position in any security mentioned in the article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Tom Kerr has worked in the financial services industry for over 25 years. Currently he is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Rocky Peak Capital Management. Prior to that he was Chief Investment Officer and Director of Research of SGL Investment Advisors, and has served in a number of positions at other investment related organizations. Mr. Kerr has also been a contributing writer to TheStreet.com, RagingBull.com and InvestorPlace.com. He’s a CFA charterholder and obtained a B.B.A in Finance from Texas Tech University.