PMCB Stock: 14 Things to Know About PharmaCyte Biotech as Shares Skyrocket

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock is taking off on Wednesday and there are a few things that potential investors need to know about the company.
Let’s jump into all the details traders need to know of PMCB stock today below!
- PharmaCyte Biotech is a biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes.
- The company is using a proprietary cellulose-based live-cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box for this.
- This has the tech acting as its development platform to create treatments for various types of cancer and diabetes.
- Investors will want to know that the company has only recently started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange.
- Prior to this, the company was trading on the OTC Markets Group.
- PharmaCyte Biotech uplisted to the Nasdaq after a reverse stock split in an effort to gain additional investors.
- The company said it needed that additional funding to continue its work.
- The plan was a success as it gained numerous institutional investors after that reverse stock split.
- However, there’s no denying that the company is still a risky bet for traders.
- Even after the reverse stock split and uplist to the Nasdaq, PMCB shares are still firmly in the penny stock range.
- That means traders will want to be extra careful about investing in the stock.
- Penny stocks are prone to volatility as they are easier to manipulate than other stocks.
- PMCB is seeing incredibly heavy trading today with some 68 million shares changing hands.
- That’s a massive jump from the company’s daily average trading volume of roughly 431,000 shares.
PMCB stock was up 117.1% as of Wednesday morning.
We’ve got other stock market news you’ll want to know about below!
InvestorPlace tracks the latest stock stories that traders need to know about. That includes today’s pre-market stock movers, the biggest stock stories from yesterday, as well as Warren Buffett stocks to consider. You can check out all of these topics at the following links!
More Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
- What Did the Stock Market Do Today, Aug. 17? 3 Big Stories to Catch Up On.
- 7 Buffett Stocks to Buy (and Sell) if You Want to Be Like Berkshire
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed