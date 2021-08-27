PTON Stock News: What Has Once-Strong Peleton Stock Pedaling Lower Today?

Peleton (NASDAQ:PTON) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the exercise equipment company released earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.
The bad news for PTON stock comes from the company’s diluted losses per share of $1.05. That’s nowhere close to the diluted losses per share of 44 cents that Wall Street was calling for. It’s also a negative switch from the company’s diluted earnings per share of 27 cents from the same period of the year prior.
It’s also worth pointing out that Peleton saw its total operating expenses for fiscal Q4 increase 179.4% year-over-year. This has it making up 59.3% of total revenue, as compared to 32.7% in fiscal Q4 2020.
Speaking of revenue, Peleton reported $936.9 million during its current earnings release. That’s better than analysts’ estimates of $921.66 million. It’s also a 54% increase from the same time last year but couldn’t save PTON stock.
The company’s guidance for its fiscal first quarter of 2022 also isn’t doing PTON stock any favors today. The company is expecting revenue for that quarter to come in at $800 million. That would miss Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $1.06 billion for the period.
PTON said the following in a letter to shareholders covering its fiscal Q4 earnings.
“During the fourth quarter, we also celebrated the first anniversary of the Peloton Pledge, our four-year, $100 million investment to support the fight against racial injustice and inequality and promote health and well-being for all.”
Alongside the fiscal Q4 earnings reports comes heavy trading of PTON stock. As of this writing, more than 6.5 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 6.5 million shares.
PTON stock was down 8.4% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.