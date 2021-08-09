Short Squeeze Stocks: BTBT, SPRT and 3 Others Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

There were a number of market trends catching investors’ eyes in the first eight months of the year. And one of the more known categories since the end of 2020 to take Wall Street by storm has been that of short squeeze stocks.
As InvestorPlace contributor William White said back in June, many “Reddit and retail traders tackle [these short squeeze stocks] in an effort to push out hedge funds and ramp up prices.” In turn, some outlets are providing a few tickers that they believe are candidates for a short squeeze.
One group of experts in particular that provides solid insight into this topic is Fintel. That said, the group revealed an updated list of stocks with short squeeze potential on Sunday. This group of stocks is evaluated using a handful of data measurements to determine this potential, and then they are ranked on a scale of zero to 100.
So, with all of that in mind, what are the five names that Fintel believes are the top short squeeze stocks? Let’s take a closer look.
Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock kicks us off as the leader with a 95.41 rating as shares are climbing higher already on Monday morning.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares follow closely behind with a 95.39 rating as they are up 6% to start the day.
- Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) stock is just below that with a rating of 95.38, and shares are up 1.3% as of this writing.
- AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) shares are up next with a 94.52 rating, but the stock is falling hard on Monday morning — down more than 17%.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock wraps up the short squeeze list from Fintel with a 94.25 rating as shares are ticking up today.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.