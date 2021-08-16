Short Squeeze Stocks: NAOV, AHPI and 3 Others Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

Another week, another list of short squeeze stocks for investors to examine.
This massive trend continues to be top of mind for many investors. But in case you’ve missed out on these opportunities, here’s a little insight into what short squeeze stocks entail.
As InvestorPlace contributor William White said back in June, many “Reddit and retail traders tackle [these short squeeze stocks] in an effort to push out hedge funds and ramp up prices.” That said, we covered Fintel’s list of short squeeze stocks in our article last week. And today, Fintel has returned with another list of short squeeze stock for investors to keep their eye on.
What are they? Let’s take a closer look.
Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) starts off our list on Monday with a rating of 98.29, as shares are blasting off more than 38% on the day.
- Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) is next up with a rating of 97.24 despite shares falling almost 16% thus far on Monday.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) falls next on Fintel’s list with a rating of 97.2 with shares down about 5% today.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) returns to our list this week with a rating of 97.15, but shares are just over 3% lower on the day.
- Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is also back on the list today with a rating of 96.7 despite shares falling just under 5% as of this writing.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.