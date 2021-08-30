Short Squeeze Stocks: SPRT, BBIG and 3 Others Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

Investors seeking short-term wins in today’s market have been rewarded like never before. Indeed, the rise of the retail investor has shaken up the investing world in a way that’s been truly incredible. While we all wait to see whether these short squeeze stocks will come back down to earth or continue to fly, retail investor demand for these stocks has provided enough of a reason for many investors to dive in and see what happens.
Whether it’s the rise of the r/WallStreetBets community, or one’s favorite Discord, this movement has a lot of traction right now. Accordingly, investors look to various sources to gather information on potential short squeeze stocks as they rise.
One popular source for such information is Fintel’s list of top short squeeze stocks. Each week this list is updated with new information, identifying the stocks retail traders are aggressively targeting. Accordingly, investors are paying closer attention than ever to this list.
Let’s dive into this week’s update to see which stocks made the cut.
Top Short Squeeze Stocks for First Week of September
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) is the first on this list, with a whopping short interest of 67% and a borrow fee rate of 102%.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) has been a popular stock of late, given its short interest of 27% and a borrow fee rate of 62%.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) has gained from not only the recent hype in the electric vehicle (EV) space but also a short interest of 35% and high borrow fee rate of 87%.
- Bit Mining (NYSE:BTCM) is a Chinese Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) mining operation with an astronomical borrow fee rate of 146%.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) rounds out the list, as the smallest of these short squeeze stocks. This company has a short interest of 14% and a borrow fee rate of 106%.
