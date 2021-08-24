Short-Squeeze Stocks: Top 10 Stocks With High Short Interest This Week

Short-squeeze stocks continue to be popular among retail traders as they look for targets to pump higher.
Of course, these stocks sometimes draw in the type of crowd that will run with the money after pushing the price up. So be careful not to be left holding the bag if any of the following stocks see a major rally this week.
Short-Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock starts us off with a short interest of 35.8%, a float of 113.19 million shares, and 123.95 million shares outstanding.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock is up next with a short interest of 34.4%, a float of 26.94 million shares, and 35.78 million shares outstanding.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock also makes the list with a short interest of 35.8%, a float of 36.27 million shares, and 42.16 million shares outstanding.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock joins the others with a short interest of 33.4% %, a float of 17.41 million shares, and 24.23 million shares outstanding.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) takes a spot on the list with a short interest of 33.3%, a float of 47.65 million shares, and 86.89 million shares outstanding.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) kicks off the second half of the list with a short interest of 32.6%, a float of 45.35 million shares, and 109.7 million shares outstanding.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock is another to watch with a short interest of 32.5%, a float of 103.1 million shares, and 118.25 million shares outstanding.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock is worth keeping an eye on with a short interest of 31.4%, a float of 144.47 million shares, and 145.63 million shares outstanding.
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock earns its spot on the list with a short interest of 29.7%, a float of 14.71 million shares, and 16.43 million shares outstanding.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock takes the last spot on our short-squeeze stocks list with a short interest of 29%, a float of 101.88 million shares, and 118.41 million shares outstanding.
