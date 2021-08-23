Short Squeeze Stocks: VRPX, CRDL and 3 Others Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

Investing trends come and go, and some emerge and begin to stick for investors on and off Wall Street. From the peak of the r/WallStreetBets subreddit community earlier this year to new communities of investors discussing stocks today, these groups continue to change the way investing is performed. That said, one trend that continues to be a major topic are short squeeze stocks.
As InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Brenden Rearick stated, “[n]ever before has the short percentage of a stock’s float been more important than its price-to-earnings ratio. But now, with short squeeze investing becoming one of the most popular modes of stock trading for retail investors this year, things are different.”
That being said, here at InvestorPlace, we are always looking to be on top of the latest investing trends. Thus, we have been covering short squeeze stocks for some time now. In fact, we are writing a list of the best short squeeze stocks on a weekly basis.
Thankfully, there are plenty of institutions, web developers and other groups that are using data and other tools to find the best short squeeze plays for investors. One of the best out there is Fintel, a data-tracking service that uses its “Short Squeeze Screener” to find the best options out there.
Last week, I discussed Fintel’s latest list of its top short squeeze stocks. And now, the group has released another five tickers for short squeeze investors to keep their eyes on. What are they? Let’s dive in and take a closer look.
Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) leads the way this week with a rating of 99.15 after the firm’s big news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week.
- Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) comes in next on the list of short squeeze stocks with a rating of 96.06, and the ticker is up 4.5% on Monday.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) returns to our list this week with a rating of 95.77 despite shares being down a bit on the day.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) is also on the list for the third-straight week with a rating of 95.15 as SPRT stock climbs 9% as of this writing.
- Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) rounds out our list of short squeeze stocks today — and also for the third-straight week — with a rating of 94.99.
As always, InvestorPlace will continue to follow these tickers as any other developments come. However, you can follow along with all the latest updates from Wall Street via our Today’s Market page.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.