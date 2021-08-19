SNOA Stock: The Product Launches Sending Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Soaring Today

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock is running higher on Thursday following the launch of new products from the company.
The launch sending SNOA stock up today covers two new dental products: OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse and Microdacyn Oral Care. These products are for use by professionals, as well as consumers in some cases.
OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse is the second dental product by Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the U.S. It was developed with the help of partner Gabriel Science. The new product is an oral hygiene rinse that uses Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ Microcyn tech to clean teeth, gums, and the mouth.
Microdacyn Oral Care isn’t coming to the U.S. and is instead launching in Switzerland. This product is designed to “combat oral and pharyngeal infections and inflammation, and reduce pain and coughing.”
Bruce Thornton, COO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, said this about the news boosting SNOA stock higher today.
“We are pleased to bring the oral rinse to dental offices in the U.S., and for both professional and consumer use in Europe. Gabriel Science and Medical System Solutions are ideal partners for advancing our dental and oral care line of products.Our proprietary Microcyn technology is truly the next-generation formulation in terms of superior antimicrobial impact, shelf stability and safety.”
SNOA stock is experiencing heavy trading today after its product announcements. As a result, some 64 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s quite the jump from the company’s daily average trading volume of about 107,000 shares.
SNOA stock was up 67.8% as of Thursday morning.
