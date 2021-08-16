SRGA Stock: The CEO Move That Has Surgalign Holdings Surging Today

Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock is on the move Monday following news of the company’s CEO buying up shares of SRGA.
This news comes from filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday. In that filing, we see that Terry Rich, president and CEO of Surgalign Holdings, went on a buying spree for SRGA stock.
The Surgalign Holdings CEO made three major purchases included in the filing. Let’s break them down below.
- Rich bought 702,956 shares of SRGA stock for a price of 93 cents per share on Aug. 11, 2021.
- The CEO then purchased an additional 365,645 shares of the stock at a price of 94 cents each the following day.
- Finally, the buying spree ended with 10,100 shares picked up for 91 cents each on Aug. 13, 2021.
At the end of all this, Surgalign Holdings CEO Terry Rich now owns a total of 2,772,660 shares of SRGA stock. However, he wasn’t the only executive that picked up shares recently. Board member Nicholas Valeriani also bought shares as well.
Valeriani’s purchase is much smaller than Rich’s. This saw him acquiring 55,000 shares of the company’s stock at a price of 95 cents each. This happened on Aug. 12, 2021, and has him owning a total of 238,669 shares of SRGA stock.
SRGA stock is seeing heavy trading today following the SEC filing news. As of this writing, more than 17 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a major jump from the company’s daily average trading volume of around 3.6 million shares.
SRGA stock was up 12.6% as of Monday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
