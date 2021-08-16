T-Mobile Data Breach 2021: 14 Things for TMUS Stock Investors to Know

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is investigating claims of a 2021 data breach that includes as much as 100 million customers’ information.
Here’s everything you need to know about the T-Mobile data breach 2021 news.
- A hacker on an underground forum claims to have data for roughly 100 million people.
- According to this person, the data comes from T-Mobile’s servers.
- The hacker is seeking 6 Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) for a section of data covering 30 million users.
- They claim that the remainder of the data is being sold privately.
- If the reports are true, the hacker has obtained a dangerous amount of data from T-Mobile.
- That includes “social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses and driver licenses information.”
- T-Mobile is aware of the claims made by the hacker and is investigating the matter.
- However, it doesn’t have any additional details to provide at this moment.
- This would be far from the first time that T-Mobile has suffered a data breach.
- It’s been the target of hackers several times over the last few years.
- Most of those cases only saw data such as phone and account numbers being stolen.
- Even so, there was one incident in 2020 that saw a small number of customers’ social security numbers stolen.
- The massive size of the current data breach means that it’s unlikely the data being sold is from one of the previous incidents.
- T-Mobile customers will want to keep their eyes out for more 2021 data breach news as this story develops.
TMUS stock was down 3.4% as of Monday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.