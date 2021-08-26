Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! We’re back at it again today as we start off another beautiful morning with a dive into Thursday’s pre-market stock movers.
There’s plenty of news moving stocks today with earnings reports and meme stock rallies behind much of the biggest movements.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock is soaring more than 21% after releasing an SEC filing with an update on its merger with Biosight.
- Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) shares are rising over 17% as a meme stock rally continues.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock is heading more than 15% higher following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares are running over 14% higher after increasing its quarterly dividend in its newest earnings report.
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) stock is jumping more than 12% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) shares are increasing over 11% with the release of its current earnings report.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock is climbing more than 10% as it continues a rally that started earlier this week.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares are getting an over 9% boost, which continues positive movement from the past couple of days.
- Universal Security (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) stock is gaining more than 8% this morning.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) shares are up over 8% after revealing positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
10 Top Losers
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock is diving more than 26% after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares are taking an over 14% beating following the release of its fiscal Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock is pulling back roughly 11% after a rally yesterday.
- Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares are dropping nearly 11% as Q2 earnings disappoint investors.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock is retreating more than 7% after rallying on Wednesday.
- Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) shares are declining over 6% after running higher yesterday.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock is losing more than 6% of its value after a recent NFT rally.
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) shares are dipping over 6% after getting a non-compliance warning from the New York Stock Exchange.
- Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) stock is heading more than 5% lower following a rally on Wednesday.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 5% as it settles after a recent rally.
