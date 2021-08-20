Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning! The week’s almost done with just one more day of trading so let’s start it with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Take a minute to check out our overview of what happened to the stock market yesterday. The extra context is always welcome ad is a good refresher this early in the morning.
Now let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) stock is rocketing more than 453% this morning but that’s only due to a reverse stock split.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares are soaring nearly 78% higher after presenting data from coronavirus vaccine trials at the European Society of Medicine General Assembly.
- InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock is heading close to 24% higher as it continues a rally that started yesterday.
- SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) shares are running over 22% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is gaining more than 21% after announcing integration with Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform for more ad opportunities.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares are increasing over 18% after holding its annual general shareholder meeting late last night.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock is jumping more than 17% after getting a $13.1 million grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares are getting an over 13% boost after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock is recovering more than 10% after a heavy dip on Thursday.
- G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) shares are up over 9% on no apparent news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock is diving more than 46% after revealing a proposed public stock offering.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares are pulling back 41% today after a retail trader pump took place yesterday.
- Hexo (NYSE:HEXO) stock is taking an over 11% beating after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares are retreating more than 10% this morning after a rally on Thursday.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) stock is dropping over 10% as it continues to settle following a major rally earlier this week.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares are dipping more than 10% this morning.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) stock is falling over 10% as it returns to normal trading levels after clinical trial news boosted it a couple of days ago.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares are pulling back more than 9% after getting a boost midday Thursday on patent allowance news.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock is decreasing over 9% as it continues downward movement from yesterday.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers lists down more than 8% after running higher on new product launches yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.