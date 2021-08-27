Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, trader! It’s the final day of the week and we’re starting it off with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
But before we get into all that, considering catching up on yesterday’s stock market news. We’ve got a quick overview that can help out with that. The extra context can help investors understand why the market is moving the way it is this morning.
Now let’s get into those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) stock is rocketing more than 50% this morning after falling yesterday with its IPO.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares are soaring nearly 47% higher as a meme stock rally continues its positive movement.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) stock is climbing over 37% on news of a merger with Navios Maritime Partners.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares are sitting more than 22% higher on what appears to be a short-squeeze.
- Mogu (NYSE:MOGU) stock is gaining over 16% after releasing fiscal Q1 2022 earnings and announcing a $10 million share buyback plan.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares are increasing about 14% following the release of its fiscal Q4 2021 earnings report.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock is jumping more than 11% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) shares are getting an over 9% boost this morning.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) stock is running more than 8% higher on what is likely a short-squeeze of the stock.
- 111 (NASDAQ:YI) stock is up over 8% following the release of its Q2 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock is diving more than 13% this morning after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares are taking an over 9% beating after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock is falling more than 9% with the release of its fiscal Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) shares are dropping over 9% on no clear news from the company.
- Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) stock is decreasing more than 8% after announcing its merger plans with Navios Maritime Acquisition.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares are declining over 7% after a rallying yesterday on American Oncology Partners Network news.
- Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) stock is retreating more than 7% after a rally Thursday on a deal with an institutional investor.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares are pulling back over 6% after rallying higher yesterday.
- Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) stock is dipping close to 6% after investors pumped it up on social media yesterday.
- JOYY (NYSEARCA:JOYY) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 5% on reports that the company’s top shareholders plan to take it private.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.