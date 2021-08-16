Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Good morning, investor! It’s been a while but we’re back at it with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday.
But before that, take a quick second to catch up on some of the most important stock news from Friday. The extra context can help us understand what’s going on with the market this morning.
With that, let’s dive into the pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) stock is soaring nearly 21% on news that it’s authorized to move forward with a Phase IIb clinical trial for Allocetra in novel coronavirus patients.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares are rising more than 18% this morning on news of its CEO buying more than 1 million shares.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock is running over 13% higher after the SEC declared its form for merging with Quoin Pharmaceuticals effective.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares are climbing more than 12% higher on rumors that it may be working on a smart assistant to rival others in the space.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock is heading over 11% higher as it continues to build on the positive momentum from its most recent earnings report.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares are recovering more than 10% after dipping on Friday.
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) stock is increasing over 7% this morning despite a lack of news.
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) shares are running more than 7% higher this morning in what could be a positive turnaround for the company.
- Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) stock is getting a roughly 7% boost on no apparent news Monday morning.
- AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) shares are up about 7% as it continues positive momentum over the past week.
10 Top Losers
- China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) stock is taking a more than 47% beating on news of potential delisting from the Nasdaq Exchange.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares are falling over 12% after getting a negative response letter from the FDA concerning its Vicineum Biologics License Application.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock is dropping close to 8%, which continues its negative movement from Friday.
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares are heading almost 6% lower in trading this morning.
- Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) stock is decreasing more than 5% in pre-market trading.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares are dipping over 5% after releasing its recent earnings report on Friday.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock is declining more than 5% in early morning trading today.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares are losing over 5% of their value as they continue to be rocked by negative clinical trial results from Friday.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) stock is down about 5% this morning.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock closes out the pre-market stock movers list down more than 4% with guidance for Q3 not impressing investors.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.