Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Good morning, trader! It’s a new week and that means it’s time for us to start it off with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
We’re seeing some major connections between moving stocks today with plenty of them being connected to the medical market.
Let’s take a look at those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) stock is rocketing more than 197% higher on news that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is acquiring the company.
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares are soaring over 35% on talk that it would be a good acquisition target for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB).
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock continues to run more than 29% higher following a satellite deal announced on Friday.
- City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) shares are rising over 23% after announcing a $576 million asset sale agreement.
- IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) stock is gaining more than 21% roughly three weeks after its initial public offering.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares are increasing over 19% after revealing results from a Phase 1 clinical trial over the weekend.
- Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) stock is heading more than 18% higher as it continues its positive momentum from the last few days.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares are jumping over 17% after revealing results from a Phase 2/3 trial of arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock is getting a 17% boost on news of its CEO buying shares of the stock.
- Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares are up more than 13% in what could be a short squeeze of the stock.
10 Top Losers
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock is diving more than 13% on news that an underwriter of its IPO is buying 325,000 shares at a price of $9.50 each to cover over-allotments.
- MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) shares are taking an over 12% beating, which continues a fall that started on Friday.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock is falling 12% after announcing a reverse stock split that will go into effect next week.
- MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) shares are down 8% in pre-market trading today.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock is dropping more than 7% after revealing corporate restructuring plans that will have it delisting shares in London while direct listing new shares on the Nasdaq Exchange.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) shares are decreasing 7% in trading this morning.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock is decreasing over 6% after also having a rough day of trading on Friday.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares are declining more than 6% despite a lack of news this morning.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock is dipping over 6% as the company continues to investigate its accounting after delaying its Q2 earnings report last week.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) closes out our pre-market stock movers pulling back more than 6% after gaining on Friday.
