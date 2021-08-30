Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, trader! The weekend is officially over and that means it’s time to jump back into investing with a look at Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers!
There’s plenty of stock market movement worth checking in on today as meme traders and Reddit investors take interest in certain shares today.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock is gaining the most today with shares up more than 412% but it’s due to a five-for-one reverse stock split.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares are rocketing nearly 81% higher in what is likely another short-squeeze of the company.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock is soaring over 37% higher on news of a partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares are running almost 36% higher, which is likely due to meme stock movement and its upcoming merger plans.
- Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) stock is jumping about 30% higher on rumors of a possible partnership for low-orbit satellite communications with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares are gaining more than 26% on what is likely a short-squeeze.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock is increasing nearly 19% on no apparent news this morning.
- Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) shares are getting an almost 18% boost in pre-market trading today.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock is heading 15% higher as WallStreetBets takes interest in the stock.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares are up over 14% as meme traders continue to pump up the stock.
10 Top Losers
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) stock is diving almost 23% after its recent rocket launch didn’t reach orbit.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares are taking a roughly 10% beating after going public via a SPAC merger last week.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock is falling more than 7% after completing its merger with Grace Therapeutics and preparing for a reverse stocks split tomorrow.
- Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares are retreating over 7% after a rally last week.
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) stock is dropping more than 7% after China decreases plat time for underage gamers online.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares are pulling back over 6% after running higher on Friday.
- Gambling.com (NASDAQ:GAMB) stock is retreating more than 5% after rallying on Friday.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares are decreasing over 5%, which continues negative movement from the previous day of trading.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock is pulling back more than 5% after a strong rally on Friday.
- InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 5%.
