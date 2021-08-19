Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! We’re back at it once again with another update on the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday.
But before that, check out what happened on the stock market yesterday. It’s always nice to have a little extra context for what’s happening with the market and this helps.
Now let’s get to those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock is rocketing more than 184% higher as retail traders short squeeze the company.
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) shares are soaring 28% on news of a streaming deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock is running over 24% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares are heading 22% higher thanks to positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock is gaining more than 18% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares are increasing over 15% on no apparent news this morning.
- Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) stock is climbing more than 10% after releasing its earnings report for the second quarter of 2021.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares are getting an over 9% boost as retail traders short squeeze the stock.
- Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) stock is pushing more than 7% higher with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) shares are up over 7% on no clear news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) stock is pulling back more than 19% after seeing massive gains for a couple of days on coronavirus news.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares are diving over 13% as a negative response from the FDA continues to rock the stock.
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock is taking a more than 10% beating after releasing its results for Q2 2021.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares are falling over 10% following a short report on the company.
- PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) stock is dropping more than 9% despite pre-market news today.
- JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) shares are decreasing over 8% after releasing Q2 earnings after-hours yesterday.
- Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock is declining more than 8% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) shares are retreating over 8% after a rally on Wednesday.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock is dipping more than 8%, which continues negative movement over the last week.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares close out the pre-market stock movers lists down nearly 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.